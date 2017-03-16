Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Applications »

Scaled-down Scala variant cuts ties to the JVM

Paul Krill | March 16, 2017
Taking advantage of the LLVM compiler platform, Scala Native expands language's opportunities on resource-constrained devices.

Scala Native, which brings the Scala language closer to bare metal by leveraging LLVM compiler infrastructure, has been released, expanding opportunities for the platform on smaller devices.

The project, which features an optimizing ahead-of-time compiler, has reached feature-completeness, said Denys Shabalin, who has been in charge of Scala Native. Unlike the reference implementation of Scala, which generates bytecode to run on top of the Java Virtual Machine, the Scala Native toolchain produces stand-alone native executables. Shabalin noted that "this opens the door for Scala to be used in environments where [a] full-blown virtual machine is usually an overkill: command-line tools, resource-constrained hardware applications, video games, etc."

Scala Native's key is the compiler generating LLVM intermediate representation, used to produce efficient platform-dependent machine code. The project also features a lightweight managed runtime and support for the entire Scala language with "neglible" semantic differences, Shabalin said. The 0.1 release offered this week supports existing Scala IDEs and integrates with the sbt build tool, and the core subset of JDK base libraries is supported as well.

Billed as a general-purpose language supporting functional and object-oriented paradigms, Scala itself also has been previously tweaked to compile to JavaScript via Scala.js. LLVM, meanwhile, features modular compiler and toolchain technologies, attempting to support both static and dynamic compilation of arbitrary programming languages. It just moved to a 4.0.0 release this week, featuring improved performance and experimental support for coroutines, which can be an alternative to threading.

 

1 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

COMMENTS
blog comments powered by Disqus

FEATURED WHITE PAPERS

How to get diversity initiatives right

How Transport Systems Catapult IT Director Alex Farr and his team add value, helping businesses transform and grow

Tech dreams come true: Origin’s Kelly Ferguson reveals personal journey

Hargreaves Lansdown CIO David Davies explains strategy of constant IT evolution at financial services company

Science Museum Head of ICT Jason Oliver interview - Catalyst for transformation

How to get diversity initiatives right

How Transport Systems Catapult IT Director Alex Farr and his team add value, helping businesses transform and grow

Tech dreams come true: Origin’s Kelly Ferguson reveals personal journey

Hargreaves Lansdown CIO David Davies explains strategy of constant IT evolution at financial services company

Science Museum Head of ICT Jason Oliver interview - Catalyst for transformation

How to get diversity initiatives right

How Transport Systems Catapult IT Director Alex Farr and his team add value, helping businesses transform and grow

Tech dreams come true: Origin’s Kelly Ferguson reveals personal journey

Hargreaves Lansdown CIO David Davies explains strategy of constant IT evolution at financial services company

Science Museum Head of ICT Jason Oliver interview - Catalyst for transformation