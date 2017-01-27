Seagate Personal Cloud 3TB NAS review: Incredible bang for the buck

It's only a single-bay NAS, but $140 for 3TB of storage and advanced software features is a steal.

For simple setup and straightforward media sharing, Seagate’s Personal Cloud has no peer. It even manages to register itself on the network without user intervention. If that were all there was to it, it would be a great product. But populated with a 3TB hard drive for only $140? If you’re the competition, you’re crying foul. If you’re a consumer: Score!

Streaming, apps, and backup

The Personal Cloud’s multimedia features include the Seagate Media server, Plex Media Server, and Nero MediaHome server. Plex provides client playback apps for just about every computer and mobile device in existence, which picks up the slack that vendors such as Apple have left by not supporting DLNA. Seagate also provides its own multimedia playback apps, but the format support is weak compared to Plex’s. There’s also easy remote access to your box and its files via the company’s Sdrive web portal. Just browse the web portal, enter you username and password, and you have access.

Seagate

Innocuous in appearance, the Seagate Personal Cloud leverages Seagate’s years of experience with NAS into a highly affordable media streamer and backup solution for the home.

Other apps include a BitTorrent client (albeit a primitive one), BitTorrent sync, and WordPress. Not an extensive collection, but nice basics. The HTML interface used for configuring the box isn’t quite as impressive as the windowed systems used by the QNAP, TerraMaster, Synology, and Zyxel NAS boxes, but it’s every bit as usable, and it has an appealingly clean look and design.

The Personal Cloud is extremely versatile for backup, with local-to-remote and remote-to-local backup via rsync, ftp, and other protocols. And it gets better: Seagate throws in support for IFTTT, a service aggregation portal that links the Personal Cloud with online services, including IoT services.

Seagate’s Personal Cloud interface is minimalistic and easy to use. It belies the unit’s surprisingly powerful feature set.

IFTTT (IF This, Then That) let’s you define actions such as, “If I add a file to Dropbox, then copy that file to OneDrive” or “then copy that file to my Personal Cloud NAS.” You can use IFTTT to back up Instagram to the Personal Cloud, photos you’re tagged in on Facebook to the Personal Cloud, and so on. There’s more, but IFTTT is cool, and you should check it out even if you don’t buy a Personal Cloud.

Performance

The Personal Cloud—at least the single-drive, low-end version with a Marvell 385 CPU that we tested—lagged behind the pack in performance. It’s anywhere from 20- to 40MBps slower reading and writing than most of the competition. That’s not surprising given there’s only 512GB of system memory and a slowish hard drive inside. But that’s still fast enough to stream 4K UHD HDR (2160p) video to at least one device.

