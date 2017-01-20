ServiceNow acquires DxContinuum to improve intelligent automation play

Purchase in an all-cash transaction expected to close this month

Enterprise cloud company ServiceNow has bought machine-learning company DxContinuum for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition is an all-cash transaction expected to close this month.

Following the closure of the deal, ServiceNow will embed DxContinuum’s technology in the ServiceNow platform and across its products.

ServiceNow said, in a statement, that the acquisition of DxContinuum enables the company to further increase productivity for its customers by applying machine-learning capabilities and data models developed by DxContinuum.

By applying DxContinuum’s machine-learning algorithms to each customer’s data set, ServiceNow can train machines on how to route IT, HR, customer service or other requests.

ServiceNow chief strategy officer, Dave Wright, said DxContinuum’s predictive models will add greater efficiency in categorising incoming requests from people and machines automatically.

“ServiceNow is at the forefront of intelligent automation. Adding DxContinuum to the ServiceNow platform will move much more of the heavy lifting of work processes to machines, freeing people to focus on the highest value work,” he said.

According to Wright, machine learning will boost intelligent automation for ServiceNow customers.

“ServiceNow customers are particularly well positioned to take advantage of machine learning. Unlike vendors whose predictive models are applied to wide swaths of data from multiple customers, ServiceNow’s approach is tailored to each customer and their own cloud instance.”

DxContinuum founder and CEO, Debu Chatterjee, said work activities could be automated to drive greater productivity gains.

“ServiceNow already offers the industry’s most advanced software platform for automating enterprise work, and our technology will make it the smartest by far. Their customers’ rich operational data sets will produce accurate predictions to speed work across the enterprise,” Chatterjee added.

The advanced capabilities for automated categorisation will be available this year and further details about the acquisition will be shared during ServiceNow’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results announcement, scheduled for January 25.

