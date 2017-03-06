ShopBack improves user search capability, enables multi-lingual searching

Product searches now only take one millisecond



Credit: ShopBack's Facebook

Asian e-commerce company, ShopBack, has collaborated with Elastic to implement Amazon's Elasticsearch service to speed up its user search capability. Elasticsearch is one of the open source projects under Elastic.

According to Elastic, ShopBack initially used Amazon Web Services (AWS) CloudSearch but decided to shift because its performance was lagging. It said, for example, searching for products took an average of two seconds while bringing up store listings takes 30 seconds.

"Through AWS (Amazon Web Services), we were using an older version of Elasticsearch and missing out on the full features and benefits of the Elastic Stack. Also, the service we had was not set up to handle multi-lingual search. So to scale the business we knew we had to make a switch," said Alberto Resco Perez, Engineering Manager at ShopBack, in a press release.

The e-commerce company thus implemented its own cluster by subscribing to Elastic Stack and X-Pack. The cluster supports the indexing and searching on product catalogue, which includes 13 million products across 15,000 categories.

With Elasticsearch, searching for products now takes only one millisecond while finding for store listings takes four seconds. It has also enabled auto-suggestion and multi-lingual search.

"[By migrating] from Elasticsearch 2.4 to 5.0, not only has performance improved but we now also have a schema for multi-country, multi-lingual search. This has aided our expansion into Indonesia and Taiwan where we support local languages," said Alberto.

Besides Elasticsearch, ShopBack has also leveraged Logstash and Metricbeat to ingest logs and collect metrics from different sources. In addition, it uses Kibana to visualise and analyse data.

"In the past, we had limited visibility into our environment. The Elastic Stack and additional monitoring and alerting capabilities of the X-Pack has resolved that and helps us to detect and resolve issues so much faster," said Alberto. "It also helps us to analyse user behaviour so we can scale our systems and meet demand."

ShopBack now receives updates on CPU memory and disk demand every 15 seconds, faster than the previous five minutes.

