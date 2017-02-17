Singapore's food supplier gains better visibility of deliveries with Canon

Canon's FleetnexG will also enable more employees to focus on transport management and delivery instead of manual documentation.

SATS BRF — a supplier of meat proteins to Singapore across multiple supply channels — has bade goodbye to their dot matrix printers to go paperless for delivery tracking.

The company is now using Canon's FleetnexG, a cloud-based logistics solution that equips businesses with real-time data for tracking deliveries. The solution is also coupled with automated scheduling.

Before implementing the solution, the company had to manually handle and track documents, receipts, and purchase orders. This required over 70 trucks to manage 600 deliveries daily. "Before FleetnexG, we had containers of documents stored in multiple containers in our yard and retrieval of documentation was tedious and slow," said Kelvin Ng, Director at SATS BRF Food, in a press release.

With FleetnexG, the company saw improvements in employee productivity, and gained better delivery visibility.

"Our transport has had the greatest impact since FleetnexG's implementation because it saves multiple trips and the mistakes of unsigned purchase orders, and brings improved visibility of delivery operations," explained Ng.

"The other real benefit we've had is our gain in productivity. When fully implemented, we are looking at two full-time equivalent reduction. Staff that were involved in tedious documentation before are now able to help more efficiently in transport management and delivery," he added.

"FleetnexG combines Canon's know-how in document imaging technology with a robust cloud-based software to address the challenges faced by these businesses in tracking and managing resources, enabling them to harness the benefits of real-time data without the daunting costs of implementation," said Vincent Low, Director & General Manager of Business Imaging Solutions at Canon Singapore.

1