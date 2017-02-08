Singapore’s Robinson Towers to offer automated parking

The automated system leverages robotics and computers to park vehicles, and is installable on any existing buildings.

MHE-Demag has deployed an Automatic Guided Vehicle based parking solution at Robinson Towers, located at Robinson Road in Singapore.

The system is controlled and managed by a computer system, which allows a high degree of flexibility, said MHE-Demag, the material handling arm of diversified industrial group, Jebson and Jesson (Southeast Asia), in a press statement.

It will provide 90 parking lots for all types of cars weighing up to 2600 kg and sizes up to 5.3 (L) by 2.3m (W) by 2.0m (H).

The key component on this solution is an Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV). It is a mobile robot that follows markers or wires in the floor, and employs the usage of vision, magnets, or lasers for navigation purposes. It will carry, manoeuvre and park vehicles in randomly-determined parking lots.

This automatic parking system will replace the conventional car ramp with a car lift for multi-storey parking. The parking of cars at each storey will be handled by the respective AGV designated.

In addition, this solution removes the need for steel supporting structures and steel parking pallets. No additional building provision is required for the system, as it can be adapted into a conventional parking provision in any building development easily.

The whole parking installation is scheduled to complete by end 2018. Once completed, car owners would only need to drive their cars into the receiving compartment, and the AGV will take over and transport it to a randomly-assigned vacant parking lot.

