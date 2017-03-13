Singtel, NYP and SP to help Singapore’s retail and F&B sectors be digitally savvy

They will help train SMEs to use tools and resources to establish e-commerce capabilities and to market themselves more effectively



Singtel has formed a partnership with Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) and Singapore Polytechnic (SP) to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the retail and food and beverage (F&B) sectors to become digitally savvy.

Singtel will tie-up with NYP's Singapore Institute of Retail Studies (SIRS) to help these SMEs hire "Digital Professionals", who are either managers, executives or technicians who have been re-skilled.

These professionals will guide SMEs to adopt e-commerce and retail analytics, as well as use digital marketing solutions such as Search Engine Optimisation and Search Engine Marketing.

SMEs which sign up for this scheme will be entitled to 90 percent government subsidies.

SMEs can also seek support for social media marketing, online merchandising and analysis of online consumers from students and lecturers at the NYP Customer Experience and Analytics Centre.

Jeanne Liew, Principal and Chief Executive Officer of Nanyang Polytechnic, said: "We are confident this collaboration with Singtel will help raise the capabilities of SME retailers in adapting to the fast changing retail landscape and establishing a global presence."

Help for F&B owners

Besides that, students from SP will advise F&B owners on ways to better showcase their offerings on the 99% SME website (www.99sme.sg).

In addition, SP students will help F&B owners adopt Singtel's Connected Restaurant solution. The solution provides online reservation and pick up service, enabling F&B joints to be more efficient, according to Singtel.

Based on the customer behavioural data obtained by the solution, students will offer recommendations for to enhance the positioning of the owners' products and promotions.

"We have put in place an integrated team of students from Business, Information Technology and Communications disciplines to support the 99% SME initiative. The team will develop a full suite of solutions to help enhance the local F&B operators' digital and marketing capabilities. This collaboration will not only enable the SMEs to stay competitive, it also provides a learning platform for our students to apply their skill-sets," said Soh Wai Wah, Principal and Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Polytechnic.

"Our collaboration with Nanyang Polytechnic and the Singapore Institute of Retail Studies are three-fold," Andrew Lim, Managing Director, Business Group, Group Enterprise at Singtel said.

"First, it helps SMEs improve productivity, reduce costs, gain new revenue and scale their businesses. Second, PMETs are being re-skilled and re-employed while using their skills to help SMEs in their digital journey. Third, the students will acquire deep skills and develop entrepreneurial spirit, which prime them for their career development in the digital field," he added.

