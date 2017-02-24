SMU’s Master of IT in Business announces enhancements to strengthen programme’s edge

The enhancements will bolster the career options and prospects of IT and finance professionals in Singapore

Singapore Management University (SMU)'s Master of IT in Business (MITB) has announced enhancements to strengthen the postgraduate programme's edge.

These enhancements include a new fintech track and the incorporation of Harvard Business School's Credential of Readiness (CORe) in its MITB programme, the two institutions said in a joint press statement on 21 February 2017.

The MITB Financial Technology Track will be launched in August 2017.

It will provide students with exposure through collaborations, internships and capstone projects with regional and global banks, service providers and startups in areas including big data and blockchain.

It also offers a "Big Data Analytics in Financial Services" course co-developed with OCBC Bank, which explores the power of analytics in a banking context using tools such as SAS and Hadoop.

"The postgraduate degree [combines the knowledge] of both the technology and business worlds, for information technology (IT) and financial services professionals to stay at the forefront of disruptions," said Michelle Chong, Associate Dean of SMU School of Information Systems (SIS) Postgraduate Professional Education. "It will also bolster their career options and prospects ahead of the curve."

Collaboration with HBX to incorporate HBX CORe programme

SMU will also collaborate with HBX, Harvard Business School's digital learning initiative, to incorporate the HBX CORe into its Master's programme.

Through this collaboration, SMU students will be able to take CORe's digital courses starting from January 2017. It comprises three courses: "Business Analytics," "Economics for Managers" and "Financial Accounting."

Upon successful completion of the online business education modules' requirements, students earn the CORe certification from Harvard Business School and HBX.

