Splice Machine seeks to deliver hybrid RDBMS as a service

Splice Machine, which specializes in an open source relational database for hybrid workloads, wants to bring that database to the cloud as a service.

The company announced this week that it will release Cloud RDBMS, a database-as-a-service (DBaaS) on Amazon Web Services (AWS) this spring. It noted that Cloud RDBMS will be able to power applications and perform analytics, without the need for ETL and separate analytical databases.

"Modern data-intensive applications typically ingest big data at high speeds and require transactional and analytical capabilities in the same package," Monte Zweben, co-founder and CEO of Splice Machine, said in a statement Wednesday. "To address this challenge, companies often build complex systems consisting of multiple compute and storage engines. Splice Machine already simplifies this process by providing a hybrid solution, where an optimizer chooses between compute engines. Now we are taking the next logical step by removing the need to manage the database. Users only need to know SQL. Splice Machine does the rest."

Splice Machine says Cloud RDBMS will feature the following:

A complete SQL database. The service will offer full ANSI-SQL, ACID compliant transactions, secondary indexes, referential integrity, triggers, stored procedures and more.

Support for transactional and analytical workloads. Splice Machine features a hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP) system, and that will extend to Cloud RDBMS. That means there is no need to stitch together RDBMSs and data warehouses with ETL processes that are often fragile.

Elasticity. Whereas traditional scale-up databases discourage you from growing your datasets due to the associated fees, Splice Machine says Cloud RDBMS's scale-out architecture allows users to add or remove capacity when needed.

Concurrency. The scale-out architecture means that an unlimited amount of concurrent users and applications can access the database without eroding performance and preserving ACID properties, Splice Machine says.

Availability. The service backs up to Amazon S3 for incremental backup and recovery, and the scale-out architecture uses replication to ensure availability of service.

Zero management. Splice Machine manages the database administration tasks.

"While there are other DBaaS offerings already out there that are just the legacy databases remotely hosted, or a No/NewSQL variant built for specialized analytics, caching or object use cases, we see Splice Machine as now getting ahead of potentially the largest market opportunity — every large enterprise database-driven application," Mike Matchett, senior analyst, Taneja Group, said in a statement Wednesday. "This new service presents a way to migrate almost any existing traditional or legacy database application to the cloud to gain scalability and cloud economics, and immediately enable big data, IoT and machine learning initiatives. That's at least three "wins" in one move (i.e., cloud transformation, big data analytics and application refresh)."

