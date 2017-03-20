StarHub's new facility to help accelerate Smart Nation innovations

The centre will also enable the telco to monitor the performance of its services



StarHub will be leveraging Hubtricity, an innovation centre and converged operations cockpit, to accelerate service innovation and co-creation with partners and customers.

According to the Singapore telco, the 58,000 square feet Hubtricity is located within STT MediaHub in one-north, Singapore, and has been fully operational since December 2016.

With Hubtricity's converged command cockpit, StarHub is able to monitor the performance of its fixed, mobile and pay TV networks and services. The cockpit will also use call centre metrics and social media analytics to understand how StarHub's customers are using and responding to its service offerings.

Besides that, Hubtricity will serve as a co-working space for local technopreneurs to enable them to create ideas and test out their solutions.

"Hubtricity is derived from three words Hubbing - the convergence of technology and services; Tri - the three core networks that power Hubbing; and City - where it is about the people we serve," Tan Tong Hai, Chief Executive Officer of StarHub, said.

"Hubtricity not only showcases our extensive connectivity and deep competency in data analytics and cyber security, but is also a co-working space for partners and start-up companies to create solutions for a Smart Nation. Currently, we are working with both local and global partners to build platforms, such as smart home, intelligent vehicles, connected buildings, virtual reality and smart retail, to meet the future needs of our customers," he added.

Kiren Kumar, Assistant Managing Director at Singapore's Economic Development Board (EDB), said: "With Hubtricity, StarHub is investing in capabilities that will enable it to innovate and develop new digital products, services and solutions with partners across industries. Hubtricity will add to Singapore's position as the Digital Capital of Asia and will create exciting jobs in Singapore in areas such as cyber security and social media analytics."

