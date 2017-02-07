The state of the Apple HomeKit market: Apple's smart-home ecosystem has yet to coalesce

The smart home space remains the domain of the early adopter, but Apple's HomeKit market is more scattered than most.

Apple announced its smart-home control system, HomeKit, in 2014 at its annual developers conference. It started enabling it in iOS in mid 2015 and had a more complete rollout later that year. With iOS 10 in September 2016, HomeKit finally got its own app and better integration.

But HomeKit remains an immature technology with few choices even for diehard Apple equipment owners. This was emphasized at CES, a trade show at which Apple never exhibits, but where products from third parties aimed at the ecosystem often get their debut. For HomeKit, it was mostly crickets. Amazon’s Alexa ruled the roost, with a large number of integrations with third parties, extending its voice-controlled system.

This is certainly part of a larger sense of malaise across all smart home systems. While the promise remains immense, multiple competing, incompatible ecosystems that include a lot of products from startup companies seem to have stalled a lot of innovation and even reductions in cost.

Elgato’s Eve is one of the earlier HomeKit systems. It includes door/window, motion, and environmental sensors.

Imagine if instead of Wi-Fi, we had three separate high-speed local area wireless networking standards, and had to either set up a separate router for each and use dongles, or buy into an approach that wouldn’t work everywhere when we left the house.

In that context, however, HomeKit still remains behind. While HomeKit is built into iOS and the fourth-generation Apple TV, which can act as a hub of sorts, macOS doesn’t include it. And third parties are making HomeKit-enabled hardware, but not enough and in enough variety that if you’re looking to equip your home with a single system, you have enough choices.

This snapshot of the market will certainly change, but the lack of product announcements at CES means the likelihood is low through much of 2017 for established companies and well-funded newer firms to add significant HomeKit options.

Smart home basics

In case you’re not tuned in to the purpose of smart home devices, controls, and ecosystems, here’s a brief primer and where Apple’s HomeKit fits into things.

Smart home devices are a subset of the internet of Things (IoT): network-connected equipment that can be used over a local network and accessed remotely via the internet. Some smart home gear is also connected to the cloud. Having very little computational intelligence of its own, these devices rely on internet-connected servers for cues or control.

A range of existing home devices can be made smart: thermostats, alarm systems, refrigerators, washing machines, coffeemakers, and much more. Some of these have been semi-intelligent in the past, with programming options or quirky remote access via smartphone or native apps, or only accessible through low-power, short-range networking when you’re within close proximity. (If you used or use X10 controllers, which date to the 1970s, you may have experienced much more primitive versions of this, as X10 relied on home electrical wiring as its primary backbone, even after adding wireless bridges.)

1 2 3 4 5 6 Next Page