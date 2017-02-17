Uber to map Singapore to deliver better customer experience

Data collected by the mapping devices will provide a more accurate estimated time of arrival and offer the fastest path to intended destinations



Credit: Uber

Ride-hailing app service, Uber, has announced its plans to map Singapore to improve the accuracy of its maps.

It will do so by equipping some of its partner vehicles with its mapping devices. The mapping devices will collect "important data" such as "traffic patterns and precise pick-up and drop-off locations" which will be used to offer better experience to customers and drivers. For instance, the information can provide users with an accurate estimated time of arrival and offer the fastest path to the intended destinations.

In terms of privacy, Manik Gupta, Director of Product, Uber, said in a press statement that the mapping devices "do not retain any imagery at or around the initial pick-up and final drop-off locations". Imagery or other data collected will not be made public too, he added.

Besides Singapore, Uber has mapping cars in Australia, the United States, Mexico, Canada, United Kingdom, and South Africa.

"Over the past decade, mapping innovation has disrupted industries and changed daily life in ways I couldn't have imagined when I started. That progress will only accelerate in the coming years especially with technologies like self-driving cars. I'm excited by the prospect of how maps can put the world at our fingertips, improve everyday life, impact billions of people and enable innovations we can't even imagine today," said Gupta.

