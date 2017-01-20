2020 Digital Horoscopes

In foretelling the future of technology adoption and how it drives business transformation, F5 Networks pays homage to astrology and envisions twelve key predictions (horoscope readings) that define the new Asia digital economy.

In true Asian culture, many turn to astrology and even fortune tellers to seek direction or assurance in uncertain times.

When we look at Asia's progress in recent years, the region has gone through a major evolution - from its rise to becoming a global economic powerhouse to a leader in technology and innovation. This progression has brought about many opportunities for Asia but it has also disrupted business models and operations. While companies are excited about the possibilities as the region continues to grow, this digital disruption has also highlighted many uncertainties and challenges.

1. Aries: Arians are courageous and brave: the same qualities that inspire Asia's liberal approach to technology adoption and innovation

Asia is gaining reputation as one of the most liberal adopters of innovative technologies. The region is already ahead of its peers with when it comes to the adoption and integration of business centric technologies such as cloud computing and big data analytics. We can expect Asia to continue to not only lead but also drive diverse implementation of technologies such as mobile payment, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things.

In the new few years, the hypercompetitive environment in Asia will further drive businesses to be more open to new technological trends that will address business challenges and opportunities. In Southeast Asia, the rise of the start-up scene will specifically force traditional big-players to innovate and adapt in order to keep up with the speed and agility of these new business communities and models.

2. Taurus: Taureans' sharp and tactical outlook will be reflected through Asia's strategic investments, especially in sales and marketing functions which focus on customer engagement

Investments in workplace digitalization will rise in Asia, especially so in the business functions of sales and marketing. The region's leadership in mobility and connectivity will unlock key opportunities for these departments to gain essential, real-time connectivity with their customers powered through the means of mobile and applications. Analytics functions will also offer a wealth of big data to help predict customer behavior and tailor unique products and engagements.

3. Gemini: Geminis' flexibility is a trait much-needed by CIOs, as their roles continue to evolve and require more versatility

Armed with the responsibility of taking on a more strategic role in shaping the direction of the business, CIOs will be required to be more flexible and resourceful in tackling the biggest shortage of IT skills in Asia since 2008.

