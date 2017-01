Brace yourself - it will only get worse

Eexercising vigilance is the only way to defend against what would normally look unsuspicious network activities.

2016 clocked several and some of the biggest cyberattacks, impacting individuals, companies, and nations. Would 2017 see worse? LogRhythm Labs believes that some of those attacks last year were only tests and things would only get worse.



Click on the image above to enlarge.

1