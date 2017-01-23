Five cloud computing habits that will affect organisations in 2017

Cloud is no longer exclusive to organisations, but more can be done to remain competitive.

This vendor-written piece has been edited by Executive Networks Media to eliminate product promotion, but readers should note it will likely favour the submitter's approach.

With cloud computing being embraced across all industry sectors, cloud is no longer "optional" for organisations looking to remain competitive. As data growth continues to explode and as more organisations move critical business functions over to the cloud, expectations are high for how it will revolutionize the way organisations approach development and innovation.

As we prepare to put 2016 behind us, Victor Cheng, Managing Director, Asia South Region, Veritas, offers 5 predictions around cloud computing that will impact enterprises in 2017.

1. Continued acceleration toward the public cloud - Customers increasingly migrated to the public cloud in 2016 and this will only accelerate -- both in speed and numbers -- in 2017. With more of their information in the cloud, organisations will look to better manage their data to maintain uptime, protection and governance. They will also increasingly be on the lookout for tools that enable them to make sense of their data and extra value from it as a competitive advantage.

2. Accelerated adoption of software as a service (SaaS) - Globally, customers are adopting SaaS more quickly than the public cloud. In 2017, SaaS will grow to become an even bigger part of the enterprise software market as enterprises and organizations of all sizes look to consolidate their cloud and on-premises based business functions and IT strategies. Vendors that can support both scenarios -- and that can help customers navigate and streamline this complex shift -- will win in 2017.

3. Information governance as a competitive advantage - New global regulations such as the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) entered into force in 2016 with the intention of strengthening and unifying data protection. In 2017, organizations around the world will learn to comply with these new protection and privacy regulations, all while adapting to the changing global markets and the increasing adoption of cloud computing along with moving larger amounts of data in the cloud. In light of this, information governance tools will increasingly become a differentiator and competitive advantage for organisations, pushing them to address any regulatory gaps within their own businesses and providing their customers with better protection and peace of mind.

4. The continue rise of emerging technologies like software-defined storage - Accelerating toward the cloud does not mean that businesses' storage needs will disappear. Quite the opposite. Companies will need to be able to manage storage holistically based on real business needs, such as uptime, cost and responsiveness. In 2017, as organisations look for more turnkey-style solutions for managing storage across their hardware, a new generation of software-defined storage will help them align and merge their cloud and on-premises strategies.

