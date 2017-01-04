Five trends for better business communication in 2017

This vendor-written piece has been edited by Executive Networks Media to eliminate product promotion, but readers should note it will likely favour the submitter's approach.

A secure and efficient flow of information between companies, partners and customers contributes significantly to success in business. Global information logistics expert Retarus has identified five business communication trends, which companies will need to keep an eye on in 2017:

1. Ever more aggressive malware via email

According to the AV-TEST Institut more than 390,000 instances of new malware are now registered each day on average. This works out to about 270 new computer viruses per minute. This trend matches data collected by Retarus' security experts, who discovered 3.5 times more viruses in one month in 2016 than in the entire 2015 calendar year. The problem remains that pure virus-protection solutions are unable to offer one hundred percent safety. That's why new security mechanisms are now urgently required. One example is innovative detection solutions which are able to identify previously unrecognized malware, even after it has already found its way into a company's infrastructure. The administrators are informed immediately about the users concerned, enabling them to react before the malware has caused any harm. If the infected file has already been executed, detection functions simplify the IT forensics and also provide details which can be used to reveal weak points and to optimize system settings.

2. Delivery in focus

With the rising number of partners tied in to electronic business processes, enterprise communication is growing ever more complex. For long-term success in business, the smooth interchange of information along the entire length of the supply chain and the reliable delivery of relevant information are just as important as the goal-driven contents which are provided. No matter whether it's an order, product recall or mTAN, it's crucial that business-critical data is available at the exact time and place it's needed - around the globe. Messages which cannot be relied on, or are not delivered in a timely manner, quickly lead to high follow-on costs. Information logistics experts facilitate the trouble-free flow of information by providing the full range of communication channels worldwide by means of a global delivery network.

3. Consistent digitization

The success of a business will continue to become more dependent on the quality of exchanged information and how up to date it is. Existing manual processes are often prone to error and tend to be time intensive. To optimize operating processes, communication processes have to be bundled, consolidated and digitized at a reasonable cost. The data should also be transmitted directly to the devices or applications which need the information and have the ability to process it further. Cloud communication platforms and the services connected to them ensure an efficient interchange of information, no matter whether it's from person to person (P2P), from application to person (A2P) or automated as machine to machine (M2M) communication.

