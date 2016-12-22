Preparing ahead for cybersecurity

As we round up 2016, Ixia is looking to share some of the predictions for 2017

Prediction 1: Second Generation cloud adoption will continue to emerge across the United States

Cloud computing has helped transform the U.S. enterprises over the past five years, and Ixia experts believe that the market is preparing for the second wave of cloud adoption. Enterprises in the U.S. will continue to move to cloud-based networks instead of physical data centers, and it is estimated that about 78 percent of small businesses in the U.S. will have fully adopted cloud computing by 2020. Public, private, and hybrid cloud deployments have become a crucial tool for organisations of all shapes and sizes, and this will continue to allow them to enjoy elastic scalability and flexibility while reducing costs in 2017 and beyond. The second wave of cloud computing will focus on analytics and security, giving rise to new players and an increasing willingness by enterprises to "bet their business" on cloud.

Prediction 2: More emphasis will be placed on network visibility

Organisations are moving to a cloud-based environment and they must prepare for the security and control risks associated with the cloud. According to the State of Virtualisation for Visibility Architectures, 67 percent of respondents deploy business-critical applications on the public cloud. Organisation's operations are dependent on an environment with a huge visibility gap, and they are now realising that this has to change to keep their data secure.

Throughout 2017 we will see an increased emphasis on network visibility, and by 2018 approximately 60 percent of the enterprises implementing the appropriate network visibility will experience a third fewer security failures.

Prediction 3: Artificial Intelligence will change the face of cyber security

There will be an significant increase in artificial intelligence investments in 2017 compared to 2016. In fact, Forrester predicts investment in Artificial Intelligence will grow 300 percent in 2017. AI will provide business users access to powerful insights and will drive faster business decisions in marketing, ecommerce, product management and other areas of the business by helping close the gap from insights to action. Application of artificial intelligence in security is expected to gain momentum as the next logical step, underpinning systems that can identify, analyze, learn, anticipate and adjust to cyber security threats.

Prediction 4: Sophisticated IoT cyber attacks will rise

IoT offers an expanding horizon of opportunity that shouldn't be ignored due to security concerns. With foresight into these current trends, practical planning, and persistence implementation, you can move your organisation vision for IoT forward with confidence in your security practices. There is also a concern regarding the human element of big data analytics, regarding the integrity of the data and its storage. Data analytics is needed for IoT devices to be useful.

