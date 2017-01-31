Taking ownership of your cloud security

Andy Daudelin, Vice President of Cloud Solutions for AT&T outlines 5 valuable steps for business and IT leaders to take a more proactive approach towards their cloud security.

This vendor-written piece has been edited by Executive Networks Media to eliminate product promotion, but readers should note it will likely favour the submitter's approach.

Andy Daudelin,Vice President, Cloud Solutions, AT&T

The saying goes, "if you want something, go get it." According to RightScale's 2016 State of Cloud report, 95 percent of businesses surveyed use cloud services. Clearly, businesses have jumped at the chance to use cloud-based services to improve their business operations.

But with the cloud, security has always been, and still is, the elephant in the room. Several recent reports found that cloud security is still a big worry among enterprises, even with adoption at near all-time highs. What is my response to those who desire more security with their cloud strategy?-well, go get it.

Enterprises likely have one of three mindsets when it comes to cloud security:

1. The cloud is awesome! It is probably secure enough.

2. I am staying away from the cloud until it is more secure.

3. Do I like the cloud? Yes. Do I wake up in a cold sweat every night because of security concerns? Also, yes.

Regardless of where you stand, I bet you can still benefit from the "go get it" philosophy. Are you unsure if it is secure? Secure it. Do you wish it were more secure? Make it more secure. Do not just wait for a magic bullet to "secure" your cloud.

Even if security falls much lower on the spectrum of cloud concerns, it is still a good idea to invest a little time to evaluate your cloud security situation. Even if you do not identify any issues, you will gain peace of mind knowing that you are doing everything you can do. Here are some good places to start.

Secure Connectivity

Obviously, it is necessary to evaluate the connection's security. Unless you are operating a private cloud network, use a VPN to protect access to your cloud services. The public Internet is a risky place for your sensitive data. Services like AT&T NetBond® provide highly-secure connections to the most popular clouds.

Protect Mobility

You should also assess mobile device security. Know what devices are on your network and what kind of traffic goes through them. Enterprise mobility managers can help you do just that. In addition, they can also help push settings, applications and updates to your staff's devices. In a worst-case scenario, they can remotely wipe and lock stolen or lost devices.

Encrypt at Rest and In Motion

The funny thing about the cloud is that it means your data is often in motion. As a result, you have to address security as the data rests at either endpoint, as well as while it is in transit. The right encryption solution can help protect the data's security without burdening employees with workflow barriers.

