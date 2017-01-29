Leadership Tracker: Baton changes hands at Emerio Malaysia

Industry veteran Michael Warren is expected to take up a government role in March.

IT industry veteran Michael Warren has announced a change in leadership at applications and infrastructure provider Emerio Malaysia, an NTT company.



As of Friday 27 January 2017, Arun Augustine (pic below), co-founder and chief executive officer of Angstrom Technologies and Emerio Advisory Board member, resumed the Malaysia managing director role.

Warren said, "Initially, I will take a short break, before moving back into a role with the government of Malaysia. It has been an honour working and interacting with you and your teams in my role over the past half year.



Asked by Computerworld Malaysia whether he will be returning to a role as an officer at national ICT agency Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), he said. "I am not at liberty to disclose [details yet] but It is not MDEC."

Warren (pic above), who recently gave a national ICT wish list during an exclusive with Computerworld Malaysia, expects to take up his new role in March this year as the country ramps up its Digital Economy plans.



More details to follow.



The first version of this article appeared on Computerworld Malaysia 29 January 2017.

