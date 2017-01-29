Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Careers and Talent »

Leadership Tracker: Baton changes hands at Emerio Malaysia

AvantiKumar | Jan. 29, 2017
Industry veteran Michael Warren is expected to take up a government role in March.

Image (Emerio) - Emerio logo

Image (Emerio) - Emerio logo

 

 IT industry veteran Michael Warren has announced a change in leadership at applications and infrastructure provider Emerio Malaysia, an NTT company.
 
As of Friday 27 January 2017, Arun Augustine (pic below), co-founder and chief executive officer of Angstrom Technologies and Emerio Advisory Board member, resumed the Malaysia managing director role.

arun augustine (LinkedIn file)

Warren said, "Initially, I will take a short break, before moving back into a role with the government of Malaysia. It has been an honour working and interacting with you and your teams in my role over the past half year.

Asked by Computerworld Malaysia whether he will be returning to a role as an officer at national ICT agency Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), he said. "I am not at liberty to disclose [details yet] but It is not MDEC."

Michael Warren - Managing Director, Emerio Malaysia (2017)

Warren (pic above), who recently gave a national ICT wish list during an exclusive with Computerworld Malaysia, expects to take up his new role in March this year as the country ramps up its Digital Economy plans.

More details to follow.

The first version of this article appeared on Computerworld Malaysia 29 January 2017.

 

1 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

COMMENTS
blog comments powered by Disqus

FEATURED WHITE PAPERS

CMO, CIO embrace social media, IoT to win customers

How to build a sustainable, value-focused data culture

How to get beyond Finance vs. IT

Fixing Asia’s Cybersecurity Gap: Exclusive Interview with Dr Eric Cole

11 ways to address RPA and AI in IT outsourcing contracts

CMO, CIO embrace social media, IoT to win customers

How to build a sustainable, value-focused data culture

How to get beyond Finance vs. IT

Fixing Asia’s Cybersecurity Gap: Exclusive Interview with Dr Eric Cole

11 ways to address RPA and AI in IT outsourcing contracts

CMO, CIO embrace social media, IoT to win customers

How to build a sustainable, value-focused data culture

How to get beyond Finance vs. IT

Fixing Asia’s Cybersecurity Gap: Exclusive Interview with Dr Eric Cole

11 ways to address RPA and AI in IT outsourcing contracts