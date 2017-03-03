Discovering career opportunities for women in tech

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the ASEAN Women Entrepreneurs' Network (AWEN) will hold a conference on 16 and 17 March 2017 that aims to provide women with more ideas about career opportunities in the technology sector.

The two-day event, called S.T.E.A.M. Ahead in ASEAN: A Forum for Women and Technology, is in line with the celebration of the annual International Women's Month. It is also part of the ASEAN Business and Investment Programme led by DTI.

Delegates and speakers from various ASEAN countries, as well as representatives from different technology companies are expected to participate in the event.

The event will be held at the Microtel by Wyndham at the Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

AWEN is a group of women entrepreneurs and associations working together to promote women's economic empowerment in the region. It currently has a network of almost 100 organisations in the 10 ASEAN member states.

The group was first chaired by Vietnam until last May, before the leadership was turned over to the Philippines for the 2016 to 2018 period. The Steering Committee is composed of representatives from the DTI, Philippine Commission on Women (PCW), Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), and Women's Business Council of the Philippines (WomenBizPH) in coordination with the ASEAN National Organizing Council (NOC).

