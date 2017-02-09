Eighty-four percent of STEM graduates in APAC take less than six months to land their first job

Among first jobbers who graduated with a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) degree, 84 percent indicated that they took less than six months to land their first job, according to the second edition of the Mastercard Girls in Tech research.

The research also indicated that among STEM first jobbers there is a perception of longevity in career, Mastercard said in a press statement on 9 February 2017. Sixty-three percent of the young women surveyed noted that they are likely to stay in STEM-related fields for their entire career.

Ample opportunities for learning, growth and advancement, as well as passion for STEM, were key factors listed by respondents for the staying power of STEM careers.

However, 30 percent of the 17 to19 year-old girls surveyed said they will not choose STEM jobs despite studying STEM subjects.

Young girls (12-19 years old) still continue to hold the perception that STEM subjects are difficult (39 percent) and that STEM careers are gender-biased. Two in five girls believe that girls are less likely to choose STEM subjects because of a perception that STEM jobs are male-dominated.

"The results highlight some deeply held misconceptions by young girls and young women in regards to the study and pursuit of STEM - they still believe it is a man's world in STEM," said Georgette Tan, Senior Vice President, Communications, Asia Pacific, Mastercard.

"In fact, careers, in STEM afford women the opportunity to impact the world through their leadership and creativity. To build future generations of women leaders in STEM, we must continue to inspire, engage and cultivate an interest in STEM among girls at an early age," he added.

The results of the research were based on interviews that took place in December 2016 with 2,270 girls aged 12-25, across six markets in Asia Pacific. These markets are Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

