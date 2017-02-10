Implementing new tech tops Singaporean CFOs agendas in 2017

They will also focus on talent management, according to Robert Half's survey.

Forty-five percent of Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) in Singapore will focus on implementing new technologies this year, according to Robert Half's recent workplace survey.

Forty-six percent of them also believe that implementing new technology will continue to top their agenda in 2020.

"As companies endeavour to explore new ways to increase innovation and streamline business practices, Singaporean businesses are adapting their finance function to harness new technologies and continuously updating internal procedures. These processes allow companies to remain competitive in an increasingly uncertain market - those quickest to adapt will inevitably be able to maximise their company's future growth and market share," said Matthieu Imbert-Bouchard, Managing Director at Robert Half Singapore.

He added that having "professionals with the right experience, technical and business acumen, as well as adequate soft skills" is key to enabling organisations to take "full advantage of the new opportunities" that new technologies bring.

Understanding this, 42 percent of the polled CFOs will also focus on talent management this year. Nearly half of them (47 percent) will make staff acquisition, professional development and staff retention one of their key priorities in 2020 too.

Besides that, adding new skillets to better perform the finance function will be a key focus area for 22 percent of the polled CFOs.

"Looking ahead, a company's success depends mostly on the performance of its staff, highlighting the critical nature of talent management for Singaporean businesses. Confronted with skills shortages in many functional areas, companies will not only need to source highly skilled professionals, but also focus on further staff training and development which will in turn positively impact their staff retention programs," concluded Bouchard.

This study polled 100 CFOs and Finance Directors in Singapore in January. It aims to identify job trends, talent management and trends in the workplace.

