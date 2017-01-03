IT pro's revitalization guide 2017

Before the new year comes in with a roar, take a moment to restock your intellectual reserves with our most insightful tech-management articles and videos.

IT pro's 2017 revitalization guide Before 2017 comes at us hard, take a moment to restock your your intellectual reserves with our most insightful tech-management articles and videos.

No matter how long you've been in IT, it's always a good idea to pause periodically and take stock of your professional and personal progress.

Why not take a few moments to read through the best of Computerworld's management and career coverage? Scroll down to browse the complete list or click a link to skip directly to your chosen topic.

Track in-demand IT skills, titles and certifications

25 tech certifications earning the highest cash premiums right now: Is it any secret that employers value info/cybersecurity and architecture the most when it comes to paying their workers extra cash for certifications?

20 fastest growing tech skills -- no certification required: Market values of these noncertified skills have increased the most in recent months.

Free and cheap ways to study for IT certifications: Use these tips for finding inexpensive study resources and getting hands-on experience.

Video: Hot tech skills for 2017: Computerworld senior staffers discuss the state of skills for the upcoming year.

9 best technology jobs in the U.S.: The nine best technology jobs, including their median salaries and unemployment rates, as ranked by US News & World Report.

16 in-demand jobs for digital and creative pros: Staffing firm Onward Search's assessment of the most in-demand digital and creative roles, including UX designer, full-stack developer and search-engine marketing manager.

The latest in IT services? CIO hired guns: When interim CIOs ride into town, they might call the shots on everything from cloud migrations to app development. They’ll even deliver bad news and take the bullets.

Find a new place to work in 2017

Make more money

IT Salary Watch: Find the latest IT salary news and information, including salary listings for more than 50 job titles as well as representative salaries in various industries and U.S. regions. You can also use our Smart salary finder, which aggregates salary data from more than 3,300 IT professionals, to compare your salary with that of IT workers in similar jobs across the U.S., or broken down by geographical region or years of experience.

Computerworld's IT Salary Survey: This downloadable PDF lists average salaries for more than 40 IT job titles, features an array of charts highlighting key findings from the survey and provides in-depth features on maximizing your salary.

1 2 3 4 5 Next Page