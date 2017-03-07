Malaysian youth survey picks out the most impactful emerging tech trends

A recent Microsoft survey of youth in the Asia Pacific region spotlights the emerging tech trends that Malaysian youth believes will have the most impact in their future.

Infographic (Microsoft) - Malaysia Youth survey

A recent Microsoft survey of youth in the Asia Pacific region identified the emerging tech trends that are expected to have the most impact in the near future.



According to youth in Malaysia, the most impactful technologies will include the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and nanotechnology.



Opening with comments on the survey, managing director of Microsoft Malaysia K Raman (pic below) said: "With more than 60 percent of the world's youth found in Asia Pacific, this region will be a hotbed for the world's digital revolution."

Youth in Malaysia placed IoT at the top of the list as "the most exciting technology innovation that will affect their lives."



"This was followed by artificial intelligence, combined with nanotechnology, provide incredible digital transformation opportunities for nations and organizations to carve an exciting new future for all of us," he said.



Future scenarios



In recent years, the confluence of power devices, cloud and data has inspired some visions on how IoT can be an integrated part of our digital future. In the study, respondents suggested three possible IoT scenarios (ranked from top):

1. Smart homes where main appliances can 'talk' to each other (47 percent)

2. Traffic systems that can adjust in real-time to mitigate road conditions (23 percent)

3. Smart buildings that can optimise energy usage according to changes in weather and number of occupants (20 percent)



The second-ranked technology is artificial intelligence (AI), which involves the creation of intelligent machines or services that work and react like humans.



The third-ranked technology is nanotechnology, involving the manipulation of individual atoms and molecules with dimensions of less than one thousand-millionth of a meter. With nanotechnology, the properties of materials can be enhanced, making them stronger or lighter than usual. Nanotechnology can also be applied in many fields, such as medicine, electronics, and energy production.



Respondents added that these technologies will help them to (ranked from top to bottom):

1. Increase productivity

2. Facilitate the way they connect with people that they work with

3. Improve their physical and mental health



Digital disruption



However, only 20 percent of Malaysian youth feel the country is ready for digital disruptions. Their suggestions include prioritising the preparation of school students with the right skills to be ready to use future innovations (31 percent ); create conducive business environments to encourage startups (31 percent ); followed by making future technology innovations affordable and accessible (22 percent).



Some of the top concerns gathered in the survey are:

1. Security and privacy (35 percent)

2. Relationships becoming too impersonal (30 percent)

3. Potential loss of jobs (18 percent)



"The top concern by youth around security and privacy reflects how people don't use technology that they don't trust," said Raman. "As significant technological advances continue to permeate our daily lives, public-private partnerships will play a critical role in building a digital future based on trusted computing environments and unlocking all the potential that technology promises."



According to the survey, youth feel strongly that public-private partnerships (40 percent) should take the lead in driving future technology innovations, ahead of the public sector or government (28 percent), and technology startups (23 percent).



"It is exciting to see how Malaysian youth are looking forward most to the benefits that future innovations can bring," added Raman.



1,400 youths were polled across the Asia Pacific region, including 100 from Malaysia. Other markets involved in the survey comprise Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.



This article first appeared on Computerworld Malaysia 7 March 2017.

