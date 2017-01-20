Singapore’s NP ramps up efforts in preparing students for the aerospace sector

Collaborations with BomBardier’s Singapore Service Centre, Scoot and Tigerair will allow students to acquire practical industry skills.

Singapore's Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) has ramped up its efforts in preparing students for the aviation and aerospace sector with new partnerships, a purpose-built facility and a revamped course curriculum.

With a pool of skilled talent, the industry will be poised to better meet growing competition from neighbouring countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam, NP said in a press statement on 19 January 2017.

MOUs with Bombardier's Singapore Service Centre, Scoot and Tigerair

Two Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) were signed with business aircraft manufacturer Bombardier's Singapore Service Centre, and low-cost carriers Scoot and Tigerair.

The ceremony was held at NP's refurbished Aerospace Hub, a 1,500 sqm facility that includes a new business jet and an A320 simulator provided by the Blue Waves Group.

The collaboration will allow NP's Diploma in Aerospace Technology (AT) students to acquire practical industry skills. They will also gain first-hand insights on aircraft operations, manufacturing and maintenance through internships, industry talks, site visits and off-campus classes.

Mentors from these partner organisations will also be assigned to help students better understand what a career in the aerospace industry entails.

Internship to be extended from 16 to 24 weeks by 2018

From April 2017 onwards, the duration for industry placement for AT students will be increased from the current 16 weeks to 22 weeks. By April 2018, it is expected to be further extended to 24 weeks.

The extended internship will provide students with greater exposure to the industry and more on-the-job learning with the companies.

A320 simulator provides interactive learning

Blue Waves Group also provided NP with an Airbus A320 aircraft simulator, which will further enhance students' learning. It will provide them with an interactive experience with a real aircraft cockpit so that they are familiarised with the technologies used in the industry.

Besides simulating flight conditions, the Airbus A320 simulator allows students to get a better understanding of aircraft flight performance, as well as the various operating systems on an A320 plane.

"Beyond strengthening Singapore's position as the leading regional aviation hub, there is a need to improve the competencies of our future aerospace professionals who are ready to seize new opportunities in the aerospace sector," said Mah Wee Beng, Deputy Principal of NP.

