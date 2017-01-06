Singapore’s Republic Polytechnic establishes a UAV training centre

The facility will equip students with skills that will enable them to help their future companies seize the opportunities that drone technology brings.

Singapore's Republic Polytechnic (RP) launched its Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) training centre during its 15th year anniversary Open House yesterday (5 January 2017).

Spurred by the increasing popularity and use of UAVs, RP has trained 120 participants from the industry and government agencies through its two-day basic course, which began in 2015.

RP has now expanded the course to now offer a range a UAV courses at basic and advanced levels at the UAV training centre. The courses will train drone users on UAV operations, regulations and safety, according to the polytechnic. The move hopes to address public and industry needs and applications across diverse sectors that include agriculture, construction, supply chain, and search and rescue operations.

The facility will also take up UAV-related consultancy and training projects with various industries, as well as conducts UAV appreciation workshops for companies and secondary schools.

According to RP, around 200 aerospace and interactive and digital media students are expected to benefit from the centre every year, as part of their curriculum.

"The RP UAV Centre has an important role to play in skills development of our students and industry participants, helping companies seize new opportunities that drone technology brings. As we mark Republic Polytechnic's 15th year in delivering quality education and celebrate this important milestone, we will continue to expand our industry engagements to train future-ready professionals for the workforce," explained Yeo Li Pheow, CEO,Republic Polytechnic.

Besides the UAV training centre, RP also signed a Collaboration Agreement with NTUC Health Co-operative to formalise the establishment of the RP-Unity Teaching Retail Pharmacy. Since the new facility simulates actual retail pharmacy operations, RP hopes that it will "deepen students' skillsets in pharmaceutical practice, thus enhancing their employability," said Principal/CEO of Republic Polytechnic, Yeo Li Pheow.

