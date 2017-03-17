What IT investments will APAC governments make in 2017?

IoT will be an area of focus for APAC governments this year as it is believed to be able to help improve citizen e-services



There are three areas that Asia Pacific (APAC) governments will invest in this year, according to IDC Government Insights.

The first is resource optimisation. For this aspect, APAC governments will look at using next-generation analytics, such as big data and cognitive intelligence, to streamline redundant processes and optimise IT resources so as to improve efficiency.

The second area is innovation and internationalization. Here, APAC governments will focus on spurring domestic industry IT innovation and export growth.

Finally, APAC governments will be exploring blockchain and digital asset initiatives for greater transparency and accountability. They will also look at ways to boost national sovereignty and improve cybersecurity resiliency.

"IDC Government Insights believes that more governments in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APeJ) region will put in place clear ICT masterplans that encompass a well-aligned nationwide government strategy and entity. [The masterplans will be] well-positioned towards attaining socio-economic goals, as well as [enable governments to be] sufficiently agile and empowered to respond to constantly changing business technology landscapes," said Peng Ma, Research Manager, IDC Government Insights.

These forecasts are part of the 'IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Government 2017 Predictions', and the 'IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Smart Cities 2017 Predictions' reports.

IoT investments will increase to enable better citizen services

Citizen-centric eServices transformation will be another target goal of many APAC governments this year.

Since the internet of things (IoT) is believed to be able to improve citizen service, half of government organisations in APAC are investing in IoT solutions in the next 12 to 24 months, according to IDC's '2016 Global IoT Decision Maker Survey'.

Shreyashi Pal, Market Analyst, IDC Asia/ Pacific Government and Education Insights, reasoned: "IoT enables access to new and granular data sources. Empowered by swift connectivity and quick data gathering capability, IoT gives access to a wider range of information that enhances the quality of government services at a scale, which previously has been thought to be unattainable." This eventually impacts every stakeholder of government eServices, be it citizens, visitors, and business owners who interact with government entities and their provided services.

The survey also revealed that 50 percent of APAC governments plan to deploy security systems in their country, while 48 percent plan to deploy people tracking devices.

