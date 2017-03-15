10 ways Google improved its cloud at NEXT

Google is putting pressure on Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure in the public IaaS cloud market

Google cloud is seen by analysts as an up and comer. Company executives will even admit that the past few years Google has not had everything it needs to compete for enterprise customers in the IaaS public cloud market against Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and even IBM.

But they will also tell you that Google is ready now.

Last week Google held NEXT, its user conference where the company introduces new cloud features and users get to learn about the cloud platform.

In the opening day keynote, Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of Alphabet, the parent company of Google’s cloud division, said that not many analysts have questioned Google’s technical abilities in the cloud. But now, they’ve rounded out the rest of their portfolio. “We can do both great cloud – that is great tech in the cloud – but we can also now work with you as a customer and a partner, to build a business that actually scales globally and which should make a lot of money,” he said. “We have this incredible leadership platform for the things that matter for the future,” he added. Namely, those are big data, analytics, application development platforms and machine learning.

Below are 10 ways Google made its cloud more competitive in the IaaS market at its NEXT conference.

Enterprise customers: Google trotted out name brand, Fortune 500 enterprises that use its cloud, including eBay, Home Depot and HSBC. Schmidt pointed out that not only are companies moving to Google’s cloud, they’re doing it fast. He said Evernote, for example, migrated 3 petabytes of data in three months. Read more about Google’s big-name cloud customers.

Machine Learning focus: One area where Google is attempting to distinguish itself is in cloud-based machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence. At NEXT, Google’s Chief ML Scientist Fei Fei Li explained the company’s vision for how this technology will impact many verticals, from retail to healthcare. Google also introduced a new Cloud Vision API, which is able to identify the contents of videos. This goes along with its image recognition platform that was previously available. Google also announced it is buying Kaggle, a community of machine learning sharing.

SaaS/IaaS integration: In taking a page from Microsoft’s playbook, Google is attempting to position itself not just as an IaaS public cloud vendor, but a cloud that includes SaaS, PaaS and IaaS. There’s now an integrated sales team that sells both G Suite and Google Cloud Platform, and enhanced product integrations between the two. Meanwhile, Google announced advancements for its G Suite, including an overhaul of Hangouts and a new Jamboard smart collaboration whiteboard. Google wants its cloud to be a one-stop-shop for all enterprise cloud computing needs.

