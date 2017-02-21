Deloitte leverages acquisitions to kickstart AWS practice

Plenary Networks, Sixtree, Qubit Consulting, Dataweave and Cloud Solutions Group come into play as consultancy giant expands cloud capabilities

Deloitte will leverage the cloud expertise of five acquisitions completed in Australia within the last two years, as the consulting house expands its cloud capabilities through Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The professional services giant will employ 2,500 practitioners globally as part of an AWS-dedicated cloud practice roll-out, designed to “de-risk” migration of enterprise applications to the public cloud.

Specifically, Deloitte will utilise the cloud platform to build and host more than 20 preconfigured SAP S/4HANA industry solutions.

With Australia a key part of the global equation, the AWS collaboration builds on a number of technology related transactions and alliances Deloitte has achieved in recent years across the country.

As a result, the company will access expertise from architecture and integration specialists, Plenary Networks - acquired in October 2016 - as well as Melbourne-based systems integrator, Sixtree - acquired in July 2016 - and identity and access management services provider, Qubit Consulting, acquired in September 2015.

Furthermore, the new practice will also be advanced through Oracle implementation services, identity management and cloud solution delivery experts, Dataweave - acquired in June 2015 - alongside specialist providers of cloud infrastructure, migration and management services, Cloud Solutions Group, acquired in November 2015.

Combined, the businesses will help the practice focus on digital core enterprise applications, such as SAP, analytics solutions, and front and back-office systems.

Terms of the global alliance will see Deloitte and AWS use SAP S/4HANA, SAP BW/4HANA and the SAP HANA platform to “speed up” clients’ ability to digitally transform and achieve “powerful outcomes” based on insights.

“A key focus of our AWS collaboration is to accelerate clients’ digital core transformation through SAP S/4HANA,” Deloitte Consulting Lead Partner of Technology, Strategy and Architecture, Kevin Russo, said.

“This will modernise their ERP technology and de-risk cloud migration.”

For Russo however, helping local organisations lead with analytics to deliver insight based outcomes is “equally important”.

To ensure that happens Deloitte has also invested in building more than 20 pre-configured industry-specific analytics solutions powered by SAP HANA and AWS.

“We plan to provide companies with a strong digital core foundation built on the AWS Cloud, that can scale with flexibility, enabling faster-time-to-value and the ability to instantly act on information and make better decisions across the enterprise,” Deloitte Consulting Managing Partner, Robert Hillard, added.

“These capabilities are exactly what Australian businesses are looking for to support their move to cloud technologies and cloud-based systems.

“The move to cloud computing is happening in every part of the economy as businesses and the public sector seek to deliver more services to their customers in new and innovative ways.”

