Google turns to the channel as cloud expansion plans increase

Partners will now be able to purchase Norton cyber security solutions through the Ingram Micro cloud marketplace, following a new deal signed by the two companies.

Google has revealed plans to bolster its partner program through the cloud, offering low interest loans, co-funding deals and improved rebates.

In what has been described as the tech giant’s largest endorsement of the channel to date, the revamped program will reward technical excellence through specialisation, while allowing partners to tap into the entire Google Cloud stack.

Revealed on the eve of Google Cloud Next ’17 conference in San Francisco, the vendor hopes the overhaul will help close the gap between long-time cloud rivals Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.

“Google Cloud partners are essential to our commitment to help enterprises innovate faster, scale smarter and stay secure,” Google Cloud Head of Global Technology Partners, Nan Boden, said.

“An open platform encompassing diverse partners maximises the possible surface of innovation for customers, letting them move more quickly.

“Partners deliver significant value to our customers, and we're committed to supporting their success.”

Encompassing Google Cloud partners from across the G Suite, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Maps, Devices and Education ecosystem, the new program is designed to drive enterprise adoption of Google Cloud services across the board.

Specifically, sales training and product development credits will soon span all products, making it easier for partners train staff members and build solutions across all Google Cloud products.

In addition, the vendor said new training and revenue goals to advance in the Google Cloud Partner Program now encompass G Suite, GCP, Maps, Devices and Education, whereas previous requirements were based on a single product.

As a result, Google hopes the move will enable partners to build their cloud practices and grow their business through multiple product areas.

“Partners deliver solutions and services that span all of Google Cloud, from machine learning and maps, to GCP, G Suite and devices,” Google Cloud Vice President of Global Partner Sales and Strategic Alliances, Bertrand Yansouni, added.

“We're making it easier to build seamlessly across Google Cloud by simplifying our partner program requirements and enhancing partner enablement and training.”

Delving deeper, Google also revealed plans to introduce specialisations across four key areas for the channel, including app development, data analytics, machine learning and infrastructure.

Available for partners capable of demonstrating “strong customer success and technical proficiency”, Accenture is currently the only provider to be recognised across all four segments, with PwC in three.

Coupled with authorised training partner program changes, Google will now leverage its recent acquisition of Qwiklabs - a hands-on lab learning environment for cloud providers - to allow partners to offer “comprehensive courses” developed by Google experts to customers.

To further expand its cloud footprint through the channel, Google is also increasing investment in many of its existing partner incentive programs, as well as introducing new incentives to support the entire customer lifecycle.

1 2 3 Next Page