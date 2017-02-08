Beyerdynamic Amiron home headphone review: no high-tech gewgaws, just sweet sound

The bass response, dynamics, and musical reproduction these headphones produce will make you want to leave your Bluetooth headphones behind.

It seems Beyerdynamic didn't get the memo that analog jacks are out and wireless streaming and Lightning ports are in. The company's $599 Amiron home headphones tether you to your choice of musical source and practically insist that you stay put and take your music seriously.

And thank goodness for that. Instead of producing a mediocre pair of headphones following the latest trend, Beyerdynamic has delivered an astoundingly great-sounding headphone that’s sure to please anyone who cares about playing their music with the energy and dynamics of the original performance.

Steeped in tradition

In 1924 in Germany, Beyerdynamic’s founder Eugene Beyer started making loudspeakers for movie palaces (aka theaters) during the transition from silent to talking films. In 1937, the company began production of the first dynamic headphones, the DT 48 (which remained in production until 2012) and hasn’t looked back since. The Amiron home follows in that tradition and is the successor to the company’s model T90.

The Amiron home are an open-back, circumaural design with an impedance of 250 ohms, making them easy to drive with today’s mobile devices. The claimed frequency response for these dynamic driver headphones is an astounding 5Hz to 40kHz. Those aren't just some numbers on a spec sheet, these headphones delivered some of the best and authoritatively clean bass I’ve heard out of a headphone priced less than $1,000.

Don’t look for Bluetooth. These are strictly wired headphones. And what a wire it is. The included 3.0-meter, rubber-coated cable is perfect for plugging into a home headphone amp or computer and reclining in your favorite chair. But its thickness and length render it awkward to walk with or to bring with you on the road. I had to curl it around my neck like a shawl if I wanted to walk around the house with the headphones. You can order a shorter, 1.4-meter cable directly from Beyerdynamic, but that will set you back $105.



Beyerdynamic's logo is printed on the top of the wide headband.

The Amiron home are headphone amp friendly too. The included cable has a threaded collar that will accommodate the included 1/4-inch adapter, which has a threaded female receptacle so that you get a good, tight fit.

The headband and ear cups are plush even though there’s no leather. They are made of soft Alcantara microfiber and microvelour. I cringed a bit when I saw this. Many velour-style ear pads make my ears hot and sweaty.

