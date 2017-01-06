MSI unleashes more than 30 new Kaby Lake and AMD Ryzen motherboards

Brace yourself. The motherboards are coming.

The “M” in “MSI” must stand for “motherboards,” because at CES 2017 the company launched more than 30 new mobos designed to work with Intel’s just-dropped Kaby Lake desktop processors. Thirty. Kaby. Lake. Motherboards.

But a pair of motherboards tucked away at the end of the display proved just as exciting—the first desktop AM4 motherboards for AMD’s hotly anticipated Ryzen processors and Bristol Ridge APUs that I’ve ever seen in the wild.

AMD AM4

Sure, it was a bit anticlimactic since AMD announced an army of AM4 motherboards mere hours later, but it was still good to see a Ryzen motherboard in the proverbial flesh, hanging toe-to-toe with its high-end Kaby Lake counterpart.

MSI’s X370 Xpower Gaming Titanium (left) and B350 Tomahawk (right).

The MSI X370 Xpower Gaming Titanium (which gets its name from the AM4 X370 chipset) mirrors MSI’s Titanium Z270 motherboard for Kaby Lake in many ways, right down to debuts never before seen in an AMD motherboard, such as DDR4 RAM and MSI’s own one-click “Game Boost” button, which automatically overclocks your games for enhanced performance. The X370 board also supports U.2 and M.2 SSDs, up to three graphics cards, USB 3 ports galore, and more—though it lacks the unique “M.2 Shield” found on some high-end MSI motherboards to protect against potential damage and bring down SSD temps just a wee bit.

The MSI B350 Tomahawk is based on AMD’s toned-down B350 chipset for Bristol Ridge APUs, so it lacks some of the X370 board’s bells and whistles. The Tomahawk doesn’t include a U.2 slot, for example, and only a single M.2 SSD vs the Titanium’s two. Bristol Ridge APUs have only been available in pre-built systems up until now, however, so it’s nice that discrete desktop components are starting to trickle out to the streets.

More like Kaby Ocean

But the real meat in MSI’s booth was the legion of Kaby Lake motherboards. All 30-plus weren’t on show, but a healthy number of them were. MSI splits its motherboards up into several series, with several models in each.

The unique M.2 Shield found on many of MSI’s higher-end Kaby Lake motherboards.

The Enthusiast Gaming series packs all the bells and whistles you can ask for, from the aforementioned exotic SSDs and one-push Game Boost to refined heat sinks and support for as many graphics cards as you can throw at them. (Okay, up to three or four.) The highlight of this class is the Z270 Gaming M7 (which actually won a CES 2017 Innovation Award for its design), resembling the aggressive, angular look of an alien ship. Nasty, shooty aliens, too—not nice ones. But the motherboard sure looks purdy!

