OANDA partners Equinix to provide clients with ultra low latency trading opportunities

OANDA has extended its partnership with Equinix to further provide its clients with ultra low latency trading opportunities and broaden its footprint in the Asia Pacific region.

The online multi-asset trading service provider did so by moving its servers inside Equinix's SG3 facility in Singapore.

Besides that, OANDA stores its U.S. servers in Equinix NY4 data centre in New York while its Toronto servers are housed in Equinix's TR2 data centre. Meanwhile, its Japan servers are located in Tokyo's TY4 facility.

"We originally chose Equinix because of the robust ecosystem and interconnected financial services partners that exist inside their data centres, which ensures high performance, network reliability, redundancy, and low latency, potentially increasing trading opportunities for our clients," said Courtney Gibson, Chief Information Security Officer, OANDA.

"Having enjoyed a strong working relationship with Equinix in the US, Canada and Japan, we wanted to extend that commitment to clients throughout Asia, further broadening our global technology footprint," added Gibson.

Globally, Equinix has directly connected more than 8,000 companies to their customers and partners. Companies specialising in cloud, networks, digital media and finance can leverage Equinix's range of network services and reach out to markets globally through its data centre.

