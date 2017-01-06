Radeon Vega revealed: 5 things you need to know about AMD’s cutting-edge graphics cards

Bring graphics and memory closer together.

“Wait for Vega.” For the past six months, that’s been the message from the Radeon faithful, as Nvidia’s beastly GeForce GTX 1070 and GTX 1080 stomped above AMD’s Radeon RX 400-series graphics cards.

While Nvidia’s powerful new 16nm Pascal GPU architecture scales all the way from the lowly $120 GTX 1050 to the mighty $1,200 GTX Titan X, AMD’s 14nm Polaris graphics are designed for more mainstream video cards, and the flagship Radeon RX 480 is no match for Nvidia’s higher-end brawlers. Thus “Wait for Vega” has become the rallying cry for AMD supporters with a thirst for face-melting gameplay—Vega being the codename of the new enthusiast-class 14nm Radeon graphics architecture teased on AMD roadmaps for early 2017.

The AMD GPU roadmap that started the wait for Vega.

Unfortunately, the wait will continue, as the new architecture won’t appear in shipping cards until sometime later in the first half of 2017. But at CES, Vega is becoming more than a mere codename: AMD is finally revealing some technical teases for Radeon’s performance-focused response to Nvidia’s titans, including how the new GPU intertwines graphics performance and memory architectures in radical new ways.

Before we dive in too deeply, here's a high-level overview of the Vega technical architecture preview.

A technical preview of AMD's Radeon Vega graphics architecture.

All those words will become meaningful in time. Let’s start with what you want to hear about first.

1. Damn, it’s fast

Seriously.

In a preview shown to journalists and analysts in December, AMD played 2016’s sublime Doom on an early Radeon Vega 10 graphics card with everything cranked to Ultra at 4K resolution. Doom scales like a champ, but that’s hell on any graphics card: Even the GTX 1080 can’t hit a 60 frames per second average at those settings, per Techspot. Radeon Vega, meanwhile, floated between 60 and 70fps. Sure, it was running Vulkan—a graphics API that favors Radeon cards in Doom—rather than DirectX 11. But, hot damn, the demo was impressive.

A couple of other sightings in recent weeks confirm Vega’s speed. At the New Horizon livestream that introduced AMD’s Ryzen CPU to the world, the company showed Star Wars: Battlefront running on a PC that pairs Ryzen with Vega. The duo maxed out the 4K monitor’s 60Hz speed with everything cranked to Ultra. The GTX 1080, on the other hand, hits just shy of 50fps, Techspot’s testing shows.

