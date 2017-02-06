Why a dual-processor Fusion Mac makes a lot of sense

One Intel processor for the heavy lifting, and another ARM chip to tackle low-power tasks to save battery life: It could work.

Why use one processor when two will do? This week, Bloomberg reported that Apple has developed an ARM-based chip that it will integrate into future Macs to handle some of the low-power responsibilities, thus taking pressure off the main, more power-hungry Intel processor.

Here’s the thing: This multipronged approach is nothing new to Apple. And while I do believe that Apple is investigating building computers based solely on the same type of ARM architecture it uses in its iOS devices, this latest report doesn’t necessarily draw a straight line to that future. After all, the Touch Bar and Touch ID sensor in the new MacBook Pro already rely on an ARM chipped dubbed the T1.

Mainly, it’s another example of Apple mixing and matching technologies where appropriate so that it always has the best tool for the job.

A second chip for better battery life

The putative purpose of this ARM chip, which Bloomberg reports is dubbed the T310, is to handle low-power activities, such as the Power Nap feature first introduced in Mountain Lion. Power Nap activates when your computer is put to sleep, allowing your Mac to continue carrying out certain tasks like fetching your mail, updating synced data like contacts and reminders, getting new pictures posted to Photo Stream, and keeping Find My Mac up to date. Basically, it ensures that when you wake up your Mac, it doesn’t have to spend several minutes updating everything before you can see the latest content. It also attempts to perform certain housekeeping features while the computer is otherwise idle.

But even though Power Nap is intended to use the Mac’s processor in a low-power fashion, those Intel chips are still more power intensive than their ARM counterparts, which were designed for battery-sipping mobile usage. Hence the idea to add a second chip dedicated to handling this kind of activity, allowing the main processor to go to sleep. That potentially ratchets up the battery life that Apple is so very concerned with in its portable Mac line.



Apple’s A10 Fusion chip has two higher-power cores and two efficiency cores, and powers the iPhone 7.

If this approach sounds familiar, it should, because Apple’s used it multiple times before: most recently in the A10 Fusion processor used in the iPhone 7. That chip contains both two high-performance cores for tasks that require serious horsepower, as well as two high-efficiency cores that use less power. Similarly, the MacBook Pro line has long offered machines with both discrete and integrated graphics chips, switching between them as needed. This is right out of Apple’s playbook.

