Open source seen as door to digital innovation by decision-makers in Malaysia, survey finds

A Forrester survey predicts that more Malaysian IT decision-makers will use open source computing in the next two to three years.

According to a new Forrester Consulting survey in the Asia Pacific region, 76 percent of survey respondents in Malaysia view open source as computing as a door to business innovation, cost-saving and the forming of deeper customer experience.



Damien Wong (pic below), vice president and general manager, ASEAN, Red Hat, said, "It is encouraging to see IT decision makers in Malaysia thinking beyond the traditional approaches and taking a cue from the companies championing digital innovation through open source."

"Working closely with enterprises, we have witnessed first-hand the power of open source. It is no longer only an IT initiative, but a strategy to create real business impact by transforming and modernising complex IT challenges and accelerating innovation and agility," said Wong.



The 'Open Source Drives Digital Innovation' [November 2016] study, which surveyed 455 CIOs and senior IT decision-makers from nine countries in Asia Pacific, also noted that 24 percent consider open source to be a strategic investment for their organisations.



One of the insights was that updating and modernising key legacy applications within the next 12-months is one of the top IT initiatives for survey respondents, he said.



Seventy (70) percent of respondents from Malaysia said the use of open source helped to reduce software licensing costs. In addition, 68 percent believed that open source allowed engagement with an open ecosystem of innovation partners, leading to better collaboration. One other key benefit reported by 62 percent of those surveyed in Malaysia was the ability of open source to support business innovation with new capabilities.



Predictions



Open source will play a major role in the evolution of digital technologies within the next two or three years, according to the survey highlights. Fifty-four (54) percent of respondents in Malaysia echoed this prediction, saying that their organisation is planning to adopt and implement open source solutions in their technology roadmap within the next 12-months.



The research expected that over the next two to three years, the role of open source will accelerate, allowing enterprises to expand their capabilities and innovate further. Ninety (90) percent of respondents from Malaysia believe that the overall success of their organisation is strongly tied to innovation. Meanwhile, 42 percent of respondents from Malaysia said they have already adopted open source solutions, and other respondents are looking to expand the implementation of open source solutions.



Other insights from survey respondents in Malaysia are that the following IT initiatives are likely to be the key priorities for organisation in the next 12-months.

Updating and modernising key legacy applications (68 percent)

Integrating back-end systems and applications with customer facing mobile and web systems (64 percent)

Consolidating customer-facing systems to create a single customer view (62 percent)

Increased mobility for workforce efficiency and business improvement (66 percent)

