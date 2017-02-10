Sydney ranked among the top 10 colocation ecosystems in the world

Is one of the “standout regions” when it comes to data centre density and connectivity

Sydney has made its mark in the top 10 global colocation ecosystems, ranking eight in Cloudscene's 2017 Global Top Ten Colocation Ecosystems report.

Cloudscene was launched in September last year by Australian technology entrepreneur, Bevan Slattery, as a global database for colocation datacentres, cloud service providers, and interconnected fabrics.

With more than 5400 data centres and more than 4500 service providers listed across 110 countries, Cloudscene aims to provide "independent and comprehensive insight" into colocation data centre markets worldwide.

London topped the list as the "standout location" for global colocation ecosystems, with Amsterdam and Frankfurt following closely behind in the second and third spots. Washington DC came in fourth, and Paris, the Bay Area of San Francisco and Los Angeles, filling in the fifth, sixth, and seventh spots respectively.

Dallas was right behind Sydney and Chicago came in 10th.

Cloudscene's 2017 global top ten colocation ecosystems are ranked based on a combined data centre density and connectivity rating.

Specifically, the total number of colocation facilities and the total number of Points of Presence (PoPs) across all colocation data centres within each respective market are combined to generate an overall score.

"We decided to dive head first into Cloudscene's market data to uncover the standout regions when it comes to data centre density and connectivity.

"The US is by far the largest data center market in the world, so it was no surprise that five of its cities made the list. However, it was Europe that dominated the top three spots and Sydney made an appearance at number eight thanks to Australia's considerable growth over the last three years," Slattery said.

The report also indicated that the dominant global players in the data centre sector are arguably Equinix, Digital Realty, Global Switch, CenturyLink, NTT, AT&T and Verizon.

However, just Equinix, Digital Realty and Verizon operate in all ten of Cloudscene's global top 10 ecosystems, with the remaining providers each operating data centres in at least half of the ranked markets.

"We expect there will be some movement in next year's ecosystem rankings as the Asia Pacific market continues to be the fastest growing region for the data centre industry. So it's likely that we'll see more Asia-Pacific cities make their way to a top ten spot," Slattery added.

