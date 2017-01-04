IoT will be the hottest startup trend in Asia in 2017

Autonomous vehicles to be the most disruptive technology this year, according to a survey by the Telenor Group.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is set to be the hottest startup trend in Asia this year.

This is according to a survey by mobile operator, Telenor Group, which polled 215 technology enthusiasts in Asia.

The study revealed that more than a third (38 percent) of the respondents were most likely to create an IoT startup this year, followed by medical technology (22 percent), on-demand (14 percent), enterprise (11 percent), and fintech (10 percent).

Additionally, 36 percent of the respondents believe that keeping customers' data safe and secure is the biggest challenge faced by Asian startups. They must thus keep cybersecurity and data privacy as their top priority to succeed.

Aside from that, one in four respondents said the lack of business management skills and experience also bars startups from succeeding. As such, they believe it is important to have access to expert guidance.

Another 16 percent said that public policy frameworks and environments hamper startups' growth, while 14 percent said that sustained funding across all stages of the startup development is important.

Most disruptive technology in 2017

Majority of the respondents (40 percent) considered autonomous vehicle as the most disruptive technology in 2016, and another 37 percent said it will likely remain as the hottest technology this year.

In a survey sponsored by Intel, the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region showed high awareness, and interest to use driverless cars.

Besides that, respondents also noted connected devices, and enterprise mobile apps (both 19 percent), new services and applications using bitcoins and blockchain tech, mobile medical technology to be disruptive this year.

Meanwhile, nearly half of the respondents (45 percent) said robotics is the most ready industry for disruption this year, followed by consumer banking (20 percent), healthcare (14 percent), real estate (12 percent), and air travel (9 percent).

1