Motorola launches virtual command centre to facilitate public safety in Singapore

In an effort to generate quicker response to emergencies and potential attacks that take place.

Mobile communications company, Motorola Solutions, recently launched its Virtual Command Centre in its Singapore office.

The centre aims to curb potential dangers, such as terrorist attacks in public places and help public officers quickly respond to safety incidents on sites, said Motorola in a press release.

The Command Centre includes sources, such as drone operated aerial videos, 360 degree cameras and interactive maps. Users are able to play the role of an incident supervisor and navigate these sources with the help of an Oculus Rift VR headset.

The headset, which has been developed by American startup company, Eyefluence, allows users to detect, analyse and share potential dangers with officers who are present in threatening situations using eye movement. They can also interact with officers through a radio push-to-talk function in the command centre.

Previously, supervisors had to be physically present to communicate with officers and warn them of threats. However, "the power of technology" was able to overcome this situation and "deliver the right information to the right person at the right time," said Paul Steinberg, CTO for Motorola Solutions during a media briefing.

"Public safety is a top priority in Singapore and Motorola Solutions is taking steps towards creating safer cities. We are in the business of public safety and mission critical intelligence. With our research, we look to present solutions to public safety agencies that can assist them in their operations," explained Iain Clarke, Corporate Vice President, APAC, Motorola Solutions.

