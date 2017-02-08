Review: Ultimaker 3 offers high-quality 3D print jobs -- s-l-o-w-l-y

This excellent 3D printer allows for the use of an array of polymers, but it's relatively expensive and can be fussy.

Dutch 3D printer company Ultimaker BV has earned a reputation in the user community for building high-quality machines that produce highly accurate prints. With a price of $3,495 (through resellers), the Ultimaker 3 is aimed squarely at professionals and prosumers for rapid prototyping of both complex geometries (precision builds) and the use of multiple, industrial-grade polymer materials.

At virtually any 3D printer conference, Ultimaker machines can be found on the exhibit floor being used by third-party service providers to demo their printable wares. Asked what they liked about the machines, users typically say they are easy to use and accurate.



The Ultimaker 3 building the Eiffel Tower and its scaffolding support.

Online user community 3D Hubs has consistently rated Ultimaker printers among the very best over the past three years, and its review of the Ultimaker 2+, which included input from 89 users, placed that printer as the best in the "Prosumer" category.

As a company, Ultimaker is among the top providers of "low-cost" desktop 3D printers, according to Terry Wohlers, president of industry research firm Wohler's Associates. Low cost, however, is a subjective term and the Ultimaker 3 is definitely not for beginners.

Good quality design

It comes with two print cores (extruder heads); you can use either two filament colors or use one core for build material and the other for dissolvable support material. The extruder heads can be swapped out with just a pinch of a lever, which is really convenient if you're looking to change out materials or if a print head needs replacing.



Swapping out the Ultimaker 3's print heads is as easy as simply pinching two levers together.

The primary print core can be used for printing with a wide range of materials, including PLA, ABS, CPE and nylon. While PLA and ABS are common thermoplastics for 3D printing, materials such as CPE (chlorinated polyethylene) and nylon are rarer. CPE is a flexible polymer with good UV and chemical resistance, a high tear strength and fire resistance. Nylon is both slick and bendable -- great for making flexible objects such as tubing or casings.

The support print core can be used for PVA material. In order to use different polymers, the temperature settings on the print cores must be adjusted through the onboard LED menu.

The Ultimaker 3 can support one filament or two, which are fed through two separate print heads. The material is recognized by the printer through an NFC chip embedded in the spool.

