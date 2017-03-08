SEA organisations plan to work with more vendors to improve cybersecurity

Adopting various technologies and educating employees also play an important role in managing the complexities of cybersecurity today.

Nearly half of organisations (46 percent) in the Southeast Asia (SEA) region would work with more cybersecurity vendors to better manage security, according to latest Intel's Cyber Awareness Study.

The study looked at the outlook of organisations in the region towards the current state of cybersecurity management, as well as respondents' views on working with cybersecurity vendors and their cybersecurity response preparedness levels. It drew opinions from more than 2,000 IT professionals across Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The study revealed that about one in three respondents from Thailand and almost one in two respondents from Singapore felt that managing cybersecurity had become more complex. Close to half of respondents from the Philippines (44 percent) also shared the same sentiment.

Meanwhile, respondents from Malaysia (32 percent) and Vietnam (37 percent) thought that they organisations were less prepared to tackle cybersecurity situation now than they were 12 months before.

In line, Intel Security emphasised increasing collaboration as the key to successfully navigate to the complex cybersecurity space.

"Organisations need to understand the perils of the cyberspace they operate in. With the digital economy in Southeast Asia set to hit US$200 billion by 2025, there is plenty of allure for cybercriminals looking for a lucrative payday," said David Allott, Director of Cyber Defence, Asia Pacific, Intel Security, in a press release.

"Organisations need to identify the key parts of their business that they need to secure, and work with cybersecurity specialists who provide tailored and holistic solutions that address their needs," he added.

Besides collaboration, the security company advises organisations to adopt a holistic approach to cybersecurity, which combines various technologies and employee education.

"Powerful, emerging technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence can help fight cybercriminals, who also are constantly innovating," explained Allott.

"Intel Security believes that organisations need to fully utilise these new technologies to augment their existing solutions, and also educate their employees on the best practices to adopt when conducting business in cyberspace. Only through such a concentrated effort can organisations truly be digitally safe," he concluded.

