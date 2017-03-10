Startupbootcamp selects 12 startups for its 2017 accelerator programme in Singapore

The startups were chosen from a pool of 450 applicants

Global fintech accelerator Startupbootcamp has selected 12 international startups for its Singapore programme. These teams were shortlisted from a pool of 450 international applicants and are part of trending sectors such as wealth management, payments and InsurTech.

The 12 startups originate from eight different countries, most coming from the Asia Pacific region.

They are:

Jumper.ai (India): Payment platform which uses unified AI interface.

Scalend Technologies (India): Secures data from different sources, and engages with customers in real time.

Fugle (Taiwan): Digital brokerage firm for self-directed investors.

MostShorted.com (United Kingdom): Provides data on hedge fund and activist shorts to improve decision making.

Smart Trade (Japan): A trading platform that offers a web and mobile interface to develop, use and share AI algorithms.

Tixguru (Taiwan): A quant platform and AI robot advisor from trading.

Welltrado (Lithuania): Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending metasearch engine, an innovative alternative investment marketplace.

Morakot Technology (Cambodia): Simple and reliable core-banking system for microfinance institutions and banks.

Small Ticket (South Korea): Provides insurance products via its own P2P insurance service platform, based on connected groups and controlled risks.

CherryPay (Taiwan): International P2P money transfer matching platform.

AIM (South Korea): Automated Investment Service, a mobile-first robo advisor that helps retail users manage their wealth.

SmartFolios (Singapore): Online advisory and investment platform empowering investors to meet their investment goals.

From 10 April 2017, the selected startups will receive mentorship from more than 400 entrepreneurs, investors and corporate partners on how to develop and scale their products across Southeast Asia. They will also get to attend masterclasses that cover topics like lean, legal, leadership strategy, sales and investment strategies.

In addition, each team will receive S$25,000 and six months of free office space at Lattice80, a Fintech hub in Singapore.

The programme will provide teams access to potential pilot customers and industry data too. This is due to Startupbootcamp's partnerships with Mastercard, CIMB, RHB, DBS, Intesa sanpaolo, PwC, PixVine Capital, Jungle Ventures, Accrediation@IDA, ThinkZone and SGInnovate.

Besides that, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will support the programme by providing the startups with feedback on regulatory matters.

The three-month accelerator programme will culminate in a Demo Day on 5 July 2017, which requires startups to present their companies to more than 500 investors, mentors and partners.

"The pull of Singapore as the go-to FinTech hub in Asia shows how well the ecosystem here is positioned to support innovation in the financial services sector, and the continued interest in developing FinTech businesses here is testament to the work that MAS is doing to support the ecosystem. We look forward to welcoming 12 really exciting companies to Singapore in April, and continuing to lead the way on accelerating early stage FinTech companies here in Asia," said Samuel Hall, Program Director at Startupbootcamp FinTech

