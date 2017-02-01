The new Google Voice isn’t quite ready to be your only number

A long overdue revamp modernizes the service, but it still needs some work to truly match its potential



Google Voice was recently sprung from a long stay in digital purgatory. Google unveiled a refreshed design for the mobile apps and website that updated the look and dropped in a few new features.

It was long overdue. Google Voice was so old and neglected, the last version right before the update looked like this:



Google Voice looked like it had been abandoned by Google for a long time.

Google Voice now is modern and right in line with Material Design standards. You also now get support for group messages, adding images with MMS, and quick replies for those running Android Nougat.

The real question, however, is if Google Voice finally lives up to the promise made when the service was unveiled eight years ago: to be your one and only phone number.

A little history

When Google Voice launched in 2009, phone communication was entirely different. Many people needed a 3x5 card to list all the phone numbers they had: an office line, company-assigned mobile device, a personal cell phone, and a home landline. It was a mess, and very easy to miss a call.

Google Voice tried to fix all this by offering you one phone number that could ring any of your devices simultaneously. It could also handle SMS messages (limited MMS came much later) so that you could, in theory, keep all your communication in one place. There is also centralized voicemail, so any of those phones enable someone to leave a message for you, retrievable from anywhere via app on Android, iOS, or the web.



Google Voice is built to be accessible across platforms.

As time and mobile technology improved, Google Voice didn’t quite keep up. The service languished without any major updates, with the most significant move being a half-hearted merger with Hangouts. That’s likely bound to reverse, now that Google is pivoting Hangouts towards the enterprise.

A fresh coat of paint

The new Android app looks good and is easy to navigate, keeping consistency with Google’s Material Design guidelines. The messaging section takes takes a lot of ideas from Google’s Messenger SMS app, using color variation for each conversation. There are two other sections, one for voicemail and the other for phone calls.

Just as it did before, the voicemail will transcribe your messages so you can just read what the caller said. In the past, Google Voice has sometimes given ridiculously bad transcripts, although the last few I received were actually pretty reliable.

