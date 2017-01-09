Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

This robot can beat you at chess, then serve you coffee

Magdalena Petrova | Jan. 9, 2017
A computer vision system helps the robot recognize an object's shape, size, color and orientation

I've never played chess, but the chess-playing robot manning the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) booth at CES made it look easy. 

The robot uses a computer vision system as well as deep-learning features to gently handle the chess pieces and react to the moves of its human opponent. Player and robot communicate via a tablet, with the robot frequently asking for time to think before it decides on a move. The robot’s movements aren't perfect (it failed to set down a chess piece when the chessboard was slanted), but it still does really well with gripping and precise movements. During the short time I was at the booth, the robot defeated its human opponent twice. 

But the robot has a softer side, too: It served its opponent coffee as a demonstration of its vision system and dexterity. Though it was a bit slow, the robot smoothly filled the coffee cup on the table without spilling a drop.

ITRI says it envisions the technology being used in assembly lines as well as in hospitals to care for the elderly.

 

How Hadoop helps Experian crunch credit reports

CIO, CMO partner to drive used car sales

3 big leadership lessons learned from Trump’s win

Will 2017 be the year of AI?

Getting big on big data and analytics in 2017

