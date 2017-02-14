eCommerce Tracker: 'First ever speciality lighting store' opens on Lazada

A Malaysian lighting industry player opens up a whole new channel on the Lazada platform.

Photo (Credit - Philips Malaysia) - A Philips Malaysia store

A Malaysian lighting industry player said it has opened up a whole new channel with the launch of its 'first ever specialty estore' on the Lazada eCommerce platform.



This move signals another major step forward in the local burgeoning eCommerce sector, said the partners - the Malaysian entity of Dutch company Philips Lighting and Lazada Malaysia - during the official launch held recently in Kuala Lumpur.



Managing director for Philips Lighting Malaysia and Singapore, Alok Ghose, said that according to online statistics agency Statista, Malaysia's eCommerce revenue is projected to grow exponentially to more than US$2 billion (RM8.9 billion) by 2020, from US$991 million (RM4.4 billion) currently.



Comments from various industry leaders (What's really in store for Malaysia's IT industry in 2017?) have included positive expectations for the eCommerce sector. The national ICT industry association, PIKOM, has recently opened a new chapter to track and support the "incredible growth" in the sector while the national ICT agency Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) continues its drive to promote the sector as part of its national initiatives.



Ghose said that by partnering Lazada Malaysia, which has more than 25 million desktop visits per month, was also "a great opportunity for Philips Lighting to tap into the growing eCommerce market segment and unlocking new business revenue, while at the same time, delivering richer lighting experience to the Malaysian consumers via the platform."



He added that the new move will help to "better serve the growing needs of savvy online shoppers by offering a comprehensive range of indoor and outdoor lighting solutions."

Photo - (From left) Alok Ghose Managing Director, Philips Lighting; and Kevin Lee Fong Siang, COO of Lazada Malaysia, officiate the launch of the first ever Philips Lighting specialty e-store on Lazada



Why the tie-up?



He said the "tie-up is in line with the company's market position in the connected lighting sector and fits aptly with its theme for this year, Let's Get Connected. Philips Lighting aims to take the ultimate step of introducing a host of smart and sustainable LED lighting products, turning them to be part of the Internet of Things (IoT) eco-system to create an engaging user experience. This year's theme is a culmination of a 3-year consumer experience journey which began with Let's Go Green in 2015 and followed by Light Beyond Illumination in 2016."



"At Philips Lighting, we understand the sophisticated interaction between light, its effect on people and their surrounding environment. This knowledge results in lighting innovations that exceeds our customers' expectations, providing them with outstanding lighting solutions and experiences," said Ghose.



"eCommerce is fast gaining traction, and becoming a big contributor to the omniretail trend," Ghose said. "We aim to stay ahead in the game by being the first lighting company to tap into this growing segment. Through the Philips Lighting - Lazada partnership, consumers will be able to access and purchase a range of Philips Lighting while being assured of a reliable buying experience and prompt delivery to their doorstep from Lazada Malaysia."



Commenting on the partnership, Lazada Malaysia chief operating officer Kevin Lee Fong Siang said: "Lazada has become not only consumers' favourite online shopping destination but the choice online platform for brands and retailers too. The launch of Philips Lighting's official online store via Lazada Malaysia is a testament to Lazada Malaysia's commitment in expanding the choice of brands and accessibility to customers. We look forward to an exciting collaboration with Philips Lighting in the upcoming months."



The first version of this article appeared on Computerworld Malaysia 14 February 2017.

