eCommerce Tracker: Five top performing Malaysian sellers visit Alibaba campus

Five top performing Malaysian online sellers were recently sent to Alibaba's campus in Hangzhou, China, to gain insights into the changing eCommerce landscape.

Image (GraphicStock) - eCommerce

Lazada Malaysia's chief executive officer Hans-Peter Ressel (pic below) said the five joined a delegation of 34 Lazada sellers from Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam to meet, network and learn from leaders in the business."

The three-day visit included keynotes from Jing Jie, vice president of Strategic Partnership Development, Alibaba Group and Aimone Ripa di Meana, chief marketplace officer, Lazada Group, on the best-practices of online selling. The delegates also had the opportunity to attend two training sessions conducted by Taobao University.



"We have more than 11,000 local and international merchants in our ecosystem, and we aim to equip and grow our merchants as entrepreneurs by providing them with the necessary skill and expertise, which will enable them to attain better success with Lazada," said Ressel.



One of the Malaysian top sellers, Surenther Kulanthipiya, spoke of his eCommerce experience. "It was a huge step for me when I decided to bring my business online. I am excited to be part of the trip to see what new opportunities the trip to Alibaba and Hangzhou will bring. The knowledge and information I can gain will be very useful to take my business to the next level. During last year's Online Revolution 2016 campaign, we successfully increased our business profit by 10 times. Next, we are looking forward to the fifth birthday campaign and we're striving to break our own profit record."



"With our fifth birthday campaign happening soon from 22 March to 24 March, we know this opportunity will allow our top performing merchants to gain valuable insight and knowledge, while upping their sales profit during those peak period," Ressel added.



The latest version of this article can be found on Computerworld Malaysia 15 March 2017.

