BH Global deploys Darktrace's self-learning technology for threat detection

The solution allows BH Global to gain full visibility into its information systems.

Asian maritime electrical supply chain management and manufacturing company BH Global has deployed Darktrace's self-learning technology within its network for cyberdefence.

Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is capable of detecting threats at their nascent stages before they escalate into crises, the cyber-threat defence company said in a press statement on 1 February 2017.

The solution helps BH Global gain full visibility into its information systems. It also improves the organisation's ability to defend against potential threats both from inside and outside the network.

Powered by machine learning developed by specialists from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology gains an understanding of "self" for an organisation.

By building a continuously evolving 'pattern of life' for every user, device, and network, it detects emerging threats, without the use of rules, signatures, or prior assumptions.

"Darktrace's innovative machine learning is the way forward, [as] threats are evolving so fast [that] it is impossible for humans to keep up," commented Ken Soh, Chief Information Officer, BH Global. "The Enterprise Immune System is crucial to our security stack's ability to stay on top of these new forms of threats alongside non-detection-centric strategies that we have adopted and deployed."

