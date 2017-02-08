Chinese tourists can now make inflight payments on Finnair using Alipay

The service is on trial till 27 February 2017.

Chinese tourists travelling between Helsinki and Shanghai by Finnish airline, Finnair, can now pay for their inflight purchases using Alipay.

They can make payments for tax free items or even buy themselves an Economy Comfort seat through the Alipay app by scanning a QR payment code provided by the flight crew. The currency conversion rates are based on the daily rate.

The service is on trial till 27 February 2017. The airline will decide on future roll outs after the trial.

"This new partnership with Alipay will help Chinese travellers to make payments onboard in a very convenient manner, through a system that is both fast and familiar to them," said Katri Harra-Salonen, Chief Digital Officer of Finnair.

According to Finnair, it turned to e-Passi Payments, a Helsinki-based e-payment company, to offer Alipay as one of its official payment methods on its flights connecting Shanghai and Helsinki.

Additionally, Alipay is accepted in the Finnair lounge in the non-Schengen area at Helsinki Airport.

