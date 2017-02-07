Citi's customers no longer need physical tokens to log into their e-banking services

MobilePASS now enables users to use their smartphones to generate passcodes

Credit: Thinkstock via Macworld

Citi has launched a mobile authentication app, MobilePASS, to allow customers to access its CitiDirect BE e-banking platforms without any physical tokens.

Previously, Citi users had to carry a physical token to generate passcodes that were required to access their accounts and transactions on CitiDirect BE. However, MobilePASS now enables users to use their smartphones to generate passcodes, providing a more convenient banking experience.

To further secure MobilePASS, users can also install additional security features, such as PIN, Swipe and Fingerprint ID.

"This solution is an important part of our continuous effort led by Citi Innovation Lab to bring best-in-class digitised experience to our clients. MobilePASS is easy to use and improves the login experience for users of all levels within the organisation - from CFOs who need to view transaction analytics, to corporate treasurers who approve transactions on-the-go, to personnel who need to connect from the office or work from home. In addition, it enhances the security of their login process, whilst complying with applicable local regulatory requirements," explained Keng-Mun Lee, Head of Citi Innovation Lab Singapore and Asia Pacific Head of Channel and Enterprise Services, Treasury and Trade Solutions.

MobilePASS is now available in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam. It is expected to make its debut in Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Taiwan this year, said Citi in a press release.

Users can download the app from Apple, Blackberry World, Google Play and Windows stores.

