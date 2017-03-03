Dell uses recycled plastics for Dell XPS 13 packaging tray

Its plastics pilot will keep 16,000 pounds of plastic from entering the ocean

In a bid to clean our oceans, Dell has shipped its ocean plastics packaging, which is expected to keep 16,000 pounds of plastic from entering the ocean.

For this initiative, Dell recycled plastics collected from waterways and beaches for use in the new packaging tray for its Dell XPS 13 2-in-1.

The XPS 13 2-in-1 builds on Dell's broader sustainable supply chain strategy and will make a significant impact on ocean ecosystem health solutions.

Dell will stamp each tray with the No. 2 recycling symbol so that the packaging does not end up back in the oceans.

"I have been in supply chain and operations for twenty years, and this is the first time my 10-year-old daughter has gotten excited about what I do," said Kevin Brown, chief supply chain officer, Dell. "This new packaging initiative demonstrates that there are real global business applications for ocean plastics that deliver positive results for our business and planet. We look forward to working across industries for broader impact."

Circular economy

Because Dell's Packaging team designs and sources its product packaging to be more than 93 percent recyclable by weight, it can be reused as part of the circular economy.

Dell boasts a long history of incorporating sustainable and recycled materials into its products and packaging.

As of January 2017, the company reached its 2020 goal of using 50 million pounds of recycled materials in its products.

In addition, it has helped to increase understanding of ocean health issues, using virtual reality technology to bring people closer to the issues facing the oceans.

"I am so proud to see the goal of my partnership with Dell fully realised in this program. Not only are we keeping plastics from entering our ocean, but we are also educating consumers and leading by example through developing new and innovative business systems," said Adrian Grenier, Social Good Advocate of Dell. "The health of our ocean affects the health of our families and our communities, this is one example of our collective ability to protect it."

